Výlet vozů Bugatti Veyron? Pohled pro bohy

7. listopadu 2012
Skupinka majitelů luxusních vozů Bugatti Veyron se rozhodla, že by nebylo špatné udělat jeden z největších srazů těchto vozidel v historii. A pojali to stylově - rovnou společně vyjeli na mezistátní výlet.

Početná skupina majitelů nejrychlejšího sériově vyráběného vozidla na světě se sešla ve Florencii a vyrazila na výlet skrz Itálii a pokračovala až do francouzského Provence. Pohled na stylová vozidla prohánějící se jedněma z nejkrásnějších míst Evropy působí skoro až magicky. Posuďte sami.









